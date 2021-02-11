New statewide economic development corporation formed to retain existing jobs

Economic developers from across Oklahoma convened this week to form a new corporation, Select Oklahoma an Economic Development Partnership, Inc.
The new organization takes the place of the Oklahoma Professional Economic Development Council (OEDC) and the Governor's Economic Development Marketing Team (GEDMT).
Job one of Select Oklahoma is supporting statewide efforts to recruit new and retain existing primary jobs and capital investment in the state. In addition to marketing efforts, the corporation will support a healthy economy for the State of Oklahoma through legislative advocacy, education, training and development and professional collaboration.
The organization is led by Kinnee Tilly (chair) of the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance, Mita Bates (vice-chair) of the Ardmore Development Alliance, Janet Smith (treasurer) of Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Michael Davis (secretary) of Oklahoma Finance Authorities and Lisa Powell (past-chair) of Enid Regional Development Alliance.
Select Oklahoma will leverage the knowledge and experience of the State's economic development professionals to drive economic prosperity through a statewide coalition.
Select Oklahoma members combine public and private economic development efforts to market, retain and attract investment in primary jobs for the State of Oklahoma by developing relationships with key decision makers throughout the United States and internationally.
"Combining OEDC and GEDMT was a team effort," Powell said in a statement. "Select Oklahoma eliminates duplication of efforts and focuses on greater collaboration for investment and growth in our state."
Tilly said Select Oklahoma members represent "boots on the ground" for the state's economic development efforts.
"Our members recognize that growing the state of Oklahoma’s economy serves a larger mission than only focusing on the needs of our individual communities and regions," she said in a statement.