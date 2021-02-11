New statewide economic development corporation formed to retain existing jobs

Economic developers from across Oklahoma convened this week to form a new corporation, Select Oklahoma an Economic Development Partnership, Inc.

The new organization takes the place of the Oklahoma Professional Economic Development Council (OEDC) and the Governor's Economic Development Marketing Team (GEDMT).

Job one of Select Oklahoma is supporting statewide efforts to recruit new and retain existing primary jobs and capital investment in the state. In addition to marketing efforts, the corporation will support a healthy economy for the State of Oklahoma through legislative advocacy, education, training and development and professional collaboration.

The organization is led by Kinnee Tilly (chair) of the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance, Mita Bates (vice-chair) of the Ardmore Development Alliance, Janet Smith (treasurer) of Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Michael Davis (secretary) of Oklahoma Finance Authorities and Lisa Powell (past-chair) of Enid Regional Development Alliance.

Select Oklahoma will leverage the knowledge and experience of the State's economic development professionals to drive economic prosperity through a statewide coalition.