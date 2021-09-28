New south Tulsa brewpub to hold grand opening next week

A family-owned brewpub and wine bar in south Tulsa will hold its grand opening next week.
Hop the Griffin, co-owned by brew master and General Manager Steve Griffin, his father, Michael, and Steve's brother, Nick, will be located at 7143 S. Yale Ave. in the Lighthouse Shopping Center.
Housed in a former French Hen restaurant, the microbrewery will offer brewed-on-site craft beer, a large wine selection, premium cocktails and food specials that include charcuterie boards and appetizers.
"Hop the Griffin gives people all these options in south Tulsa without having to drive to the Pearl District or downtown Tulsa," Steve Griffin said in a statement. "After years of managing in the corporate restaurant world, it’s very exciting to be able to brew and cook whatever I want and not be locked into specific recipes. I believe providing great service and a new variety of craft beer will make Hop the Griffin a unique, fun and exciting place to experience."
Grand opening hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 6-7.
To honor Steve’s mother, Susan Griffin, a teacher at Edison Prep High School, organizers will customers a free Hop the Griffin craft beer to anyone who brings in a new school supply item.