 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New south Tulsa brewpub to hold grand opening next week
0 Comments

New south Tulsa brewpub to hold grand opening next week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hop The Griffen.jpeg

Hop the Griffin, co-owned by brew master and General Manager Steve Griffin, his father, Michael, and Steve's brother, Nick, will be located at 7143 S. Yale Ave. in the Lighthouse Shopping Center.

 Courtesy

A family-owned brewpub and wine bar in south Tulsa will hold its grand opening next week.

Hop the Griffin, co-owned by brew master and General Manager Steve Griffin, his father, Michael, and Steve's brother, Nick, will be located at 7143 S. Yale Ave. in the Lighthouse Shopping Center.

Housed in a former French Hen restaurant, the microbrewery will offer brewed-on-site craft beer, a large wine selection, premium cocktails and food specials that include charcuterie boards and appetizers.

"Hop the Griffin gives people all these options in south Tulsa without having to drive to the Pearl District or downtown Tulsa," Steve Griffin said in a statement. "After years of managing in the corporate restaurant world, it’s very exciting to be able to brew and cook whatever I want and not be locked into specific recipes. I believe providing great service and a new variety of craft beer will make Hop the Griffin a unique, fun and exciting place to experience."

Grand opening hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 6-7.

To honor Steve’s mother, Susan Griffin, a teacher at Edison Prep High School, organizers will customers a free Hop the Griffin craft beer to anyone who brings in a new school supply item.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News