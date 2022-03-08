New seasonal nonstop flight from Tulsa to Nashville launches this summer

Breeze Airways on Tuesday announced plans to add seasonal nonstop service between Tulsa (TUL) and Nashville (BNA) beginning June 2.

It will be the 25th nonstop destination served from Tulsa International Airport. Flights will operate Thursday and Sunday.

Salt Lake City-based Breeze, which began service in May 2021 primarily in the east and southeast United States, is expanding across the country with 77 routes among 28 cities in 18 states.

"Traveling between two of the top music cities in the United States just became easier with Breeze Airways’ new nonstop between Tulsa and Nashville," Andrew Pierini, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at TUL, said in a statement. "We are excited for fans, musicians and tourists to be able to fly nonstop to enjoy what all each city has to offer."

The new U.S. low-fare airline is adding 35 routes this summer from 10 new cities. Tulsa was one of the initial 16 cities in the Breeze route network, and the airline has offered nonstop service from Tulsa to Tampa (TPA) since June.

"Breeze connects cities and communities that don't have nonstop service," Breeze’s founder and CEO David Neeleman said in a statement. "It's hard to imagine that two of the U.S's big music cities had no nonstop service before now. With Breeze, you get there twice as fast, for about half the price."

The Tulsa-Nashville route will be operated by Breeze’s new Airbus 220-300 aircraft. Breeze has ordered 80 of the aircraft, with options for 40 more that will be delivered one per month for six years. The airline will more than double its fleet this year, from 13 Embraer 190 and 195 aircraft to 30 aircraft, including 13 Airbus A220s and four additional Embraer E-jets.

"I am thrilled to join TIA in welcoming yet another nonstop flight to Tulsa," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "More Tulsans than ever before are being connected to different parts of the United States with nonstop service, and this announcement is another a testament to the kind of city we are building where continued growth is made possible."

Passengers may choose from three price bundles offered as "nice" ($49), "nicer" ($89) and "nicest" ($99). Guests may choose a less expensive seat and upgrade to first class.

