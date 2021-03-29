New Reasor's, retail, part of $40 million mixed-use development in south Broken Arrow near Creek Turnpike

“As a part of economic development administration, we’ve always said it is the city’s responsibility to create an environment that fosters and promotes private investment.”

Construction on the Reasor’s is expected to start within six to nine months, with completion set for late 2022, Easley said.

“This is going to be a huge catalyst to south BA,” City Councilor Debra Wimpee said. “This is what we need. We need to be able to keep people in south Broken Arrow … So, it’s exciting that this deal is going to take place.”

This will be the second Reasor’s in Broken Arrow, joining the one at 1100 E. Kenosha St. Reasor’s had to close a rented location in Broken Arrow — at Elm Place (161st E. Ave.) and New Orleans Street (101st St. S.) — in May 2019.

The new grocery is expected to employ close to 200 people, about 90 of whom will be full-time workers, CEO Jeff Reasor said.

“We’re just pleased as punch, I promise you, to be able to come back here today,” Reasor said. “… Broken Arrow is a place we want to be. We want to be a part of the community. I hope we can measure up to what you would like us to be.”

The new Reasor’s is the second new grocery store announced for Broken Arrow in less than a week.