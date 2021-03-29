New Reasor's, retail, part of $40 million mixed-use development in Broken Arrow near Creek Turnpike

BROKEN ARROW — Area grocery chain Reasor's will build a 60,000-square-foot store that will anchor a $40 million mixed-used development planned on city-owned property.
Spearheading the project, to be located near 5601 S. Aspen (145th East Avenue) just north of the Creek Turnpike, is OakTrust Development, which also plans to build a 168-unit apartment complex and another 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial space over four years.
"We are going to set a design standard that will make this the crown jewel of south BA," said Steve Easley of OakTrust.
Thursday, the Broken Arrow City Council and the Broken Arrow Economic Development Authority (BAEDA) approved a resolution that recommended the project’s approval. Acting as the BAEDA, the City Council signed a memo of understanding with OakTrust Development LLC to purchase about 40 acres of city-owned property as part of the agreement.
A new tax increment financing (TIF) district was created to fund the public improvements needed for the project. BAEDA is obligated to spend $5.53 million in total infrastructure improvements on the site, including a new traffic signal at Norfolk and Aspen, a deceleration lane, water line, sanitary sewer line, one building pad site and a new road from Norfolk east from Aspen.
"The private sector creates the jobs that generate the revenue that provides the city the funds that we need to maintain the great quality of life in your community," City Manager Michael Spurgeon said. "In Broken Arrow, we know that we have one of the best quality of life anywhere in this state, as well as the region.
"As a part of economic development administration, we've always said it is the city's responsibility to create an environment that fosters and promotes private investment."
Construction on the Reasor's is expected to start within six to nine months, with completion set for late 2022, Easley said.
"This is going to be a huge catalyst to south BA," City Councilor Debra Wimpee said. "This is what we need. We need to be able to keep people in south Broken Arrow … So, it's exciting that this deal is going to take place."
This will be the second Reasor's in Broken Arrow, joining the one at 1100 E. Kenosha St. Reasor's had to close a rented location in Broken Arrow — at Elm Place (161st E. Ave.) and New Orleans Street (101st St. S.) — in May 2019.
The new grocery is expected to employ close to 200 people, about 90 of whom will be full-time workers, CEO Jeff Reasor said.
"We're just pleased as punch, I promise you, to be able to come back here today," Reasor said. "… Broken Arrow is a place we want to be. We want to be a part of the community. I hope we can measure up to what you would like us to be."
The new Reasor's is the second new grocery store announced for Broken Arrow in less than a week.
On Friday, Supermercados Morelos confirmed it is expanding its area footprint with a grocery store scheduled to open this August after renovating and moving into an existing Oakwood Plaza building on the southeast corner of West Houston Street and South Aspen Avenue.
The 17,000-square-foot store, which will have a 1,000-square-foot, Mexican-style butchery, is to employ 40 full-time workers and some part-timers, CEO Francisco Ibarra said.