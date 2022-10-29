New PSO leader talks electricity, evolving industry and leadership style

Leigh Anne Strahler last month was named president and chief operating officer of Tulsa-based Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

She succeeds Peggy Simmons, who was appointed AEP’s executive vice president of utilities.

Strahler had most recently served as vice president of regulatory and finance for PSO’s sister company, Corpus Christi-based AEP Texas.

The Tulsa World recently conducted a question-and-answer session with new the head of the electric utility, which serves more than 568,000 customers in the Tulsa metro and northeast Oklahoma, and most of the southeast and southwest areas of the state.

You are new to Tulsa. What can you tell us about yourself that isn’t on your resume?

My husband, Francis, and I love getting outdoors and spending time in nature. Whether it’s taking a long walk, riding our bikes, hiking or skiing down a mountain, we love to be outside. You will also find us working around the house and in our garden.

The cost of electricity has been on every consumer’s mind, particularly in the wake of the February 2021 winter storm. Can you talk a little about that and what PSO is doing to allay concerns customers may have about extreme weather events in the future?

Winter storm Uri was an unprecedented challenge to all of Oklahoma, including our customers.

During the storm, PSO prioritized the health and safety of our customers by keeping the power flowing to homes and businesses during multiple days of record-breaking, below-freezing temperatures. To accomplish this, PSO was forced to pay unprecedented high market prices for fuel and purchased power. After winter storm Uri was in the rear-view mirror, Oklahoma’s challenge was to figure out how to pay for it, and the securitization process was the best option to lessen the monthly impact on customer bills.

Now, a year and a half later, everyone’s question — and it’s an important one — is what has PSO done to make sure this doesn’t happen again. The answer is: a lot. Our North Central Wind facilities in Oklahoma are now online, which amount to a natural defense against high fuel prices. The three wind farms produce enough fuel-free power to serve 440,000 homes. If we had had them in place during winter storm Uri, they would have saved our customers $200 million. By the way, all the turbines at our North Central facilities have cold-weather packages to make them resistant to severe winter weather.

At the same time, we’re moving forward on requests for proposals for fixed-price gas contracts and physical hedging prior to the 2022-2023 winter, moves that will give us greater price stability. We’re also evaluating storage and hedging tools and engaging outside consultants to explore additional strategies to mitigate price risk.

What is PSO doing to help customers with their bill?

We’re constantly analyzing our costs and strategizing ways to save our customers’ money.

We have a variety of programs that give customers ways to control their energy costs. From free ways to weatherize qualifying homes to providing energy saving tips that are personalized to you, there are options for every type of home.

We have rebates and incentive programs in place that can very effectively help customers control their energy usage comfortably. Since 2010, PSO consumer programs have saved the equivalent of more than 85,000 homes’ annual electricity usage.

For eligible homeowners and renters — those with household incomes of less than $55,000 a year, whose residences are less than 2,220 square feet and that were built before 2011 — we offer weatherization assistance at no cost. Since 2010, PSO has weatherized more than 20,000 homes. In the last three years, 6,425 homes have been weatherized. The average energy savings was 1,995 kWh (kilowatt-hour) per home, which is more than a month and a half’s electricity usage for the average home.

You can learn more about all these programs at powerforwardwithpso.com.

On a bigger scale, we’re dedicated to doing what it takes to take our customers’ bottom line into account. A big example is the North Central Energy Facilities, which I mentioned earlier. The facilities save customers money. The three wind farms have zero energy costs. None. Over the life of the wind farms, they’re going to save our customers at least $1 billion.

What other projects are you working on?

I’ve been spending a lot of my time getting to know the 1,600 people on the PSO team. When we sent crews to Florida to help in the Hurricane Ian recovery, I had a great opportunity to meet some of the crews headed east to let them know I appreciated their dedication to helping others get their lights back on. These employees spend days away from their families helping others who have been impacted by severe weather. I’ve always been in awe of the work that they do day in and day out.

I’ve been attending PSO United Way fundraising events and learning about the needs in our community. Earlier this week, I had an opportunity to celebrate the centennial of Tulsa Power Station with the employees who have kept the plant running and relevant. The introductory process is still going, but I can tell you this: The PSO team is hard-working, smart and committed. Our team understands the critical importance of electricity in our customer’s lives and are determined to provide it safely, reliably and at the lowest possible cost. I see that at all levels of the organization, and it’s impressive. They come to work every day ready to serve, and so do I.

I’m also working with the team on our strategy to prepare the grid for technology and changing customer expectations. We have come a long way, but the industry continues to change, and we will continue to change with it.

Generally speaking, how is the utility industry changing? And more to the point, how would this potentially affect customers?

Change is a constant in our business. The existing system of generation, transmission and distribution flowing in a one-way straight line is increasingly becoming a two-way grid with customers generating their own power and selling what they don’t use to us. For some customers, non-wire alternatives such as smaller, on-site generation, called microgrids and smaller-scale solar and storage might be a solution for their priorities.

In terms of the strength and resilience of our grid, we are constantly bringing on new grid technology to make outages shorter and smaller. For an increasing number of customers, the source of power is important, so we have a Green Energy Choice offering, which takes up to 100% of the energy for their businesses or homes from wind sources. This is a dynamic business, and we’re well-positioned to deal with the changes we face. But at PSO the continuities are always as important as the changes. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to our customers. Service, reliability, affordability. Those are bedrocks. Those never change.

How would you describe your leadership style and how do you see PSO changing under your tutelage?

As a leader it’s important to be flexible with your approach, but I lean toward a collaborative leadership style. My focus is on supporting the PSO team and the communities that depend on us every day to be sure they have what they need to be successful. I value respect and setting clear expectations. We set the bar high for performance and lift each other up until we reach it. And I’m committed to serving my fellow employees and my community.

As the industry evolves, there will be changes at PSO as a result of the things we’ve discussed, new technology, changing customer preferences, etc. We’ll make adjustments as we make sure that PSO is continuing to meet the needs of our customers. The team is doing a great job in our current environment, and we’ll work together to prepare for the future.

