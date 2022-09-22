New president, chief operating officer announced at Public Service Company of Oklahoma

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has new leadership.

Ohio-based parent company American Electric Power has named Leigh Anne Strahler president and chief operating officer of Tulsa-based PSO, effective immediately.

Strahler succeeds Peggy Simmons, who was appointed AEP’s executive vice president of utilities. Simmons was COO of PSO more than four years.

"It’s been an honor to work with my talented colleagues at PSO, community leaders and all other stakeholders in our service territory to power communities across Oklahoma, and I’m proud of the great things we’ve accomplished," Simmons said in a statement. "Leigh Anne brings a diverse operations background and expertise in the industry’s unique regulatory climate to PSO.

"Her leadership will help ensure we can continue providing the excellent service that customers have come to expect. Leigh Anne’s knowledge and creativity will strengthen PSO’s efforts to deliver innovative energy solutions that create value for customers."

Strahler most recently served as vice president of regulatory and finance for PSO’s sister company, Corpus Christi-based AEP Texas.

In her new roles in Tulsa, she will oversee all aspects of PSO’s service, including customer service, distribution operations, safety, communications, external affairs and regulatory functions. She will report to Simmons, who will lead the activities of all AEP utility operating companies and customer support.

PSO serves at least 568,000 customer accounts in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma, covering 232 communities.

"PSO achieved the highest customer satisfaction scores in company history in 2021 for both residential and commercial customers while also bringing more clean energy to customers through the North Central wind projects," Strahler said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the PSO team to continue this positive momentum and build upon our tradition of engaging in our communities and delivering clean, reliable energy and superior customer service."

Strahler also previously was director of business operations support Appalachian Power, another PSO sister company. Strahler, who has a bachelor's degree in economics from Bethany College in West Virginia and a master's degree in business administration from The Ohio State University, joined AEP in 2006 as a senior cost control analyst in AEP’s Generation organization.