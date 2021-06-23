 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New plasma donation center opens in Tulsa
0 Comments

New plasma donation center opens in Tulsa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BioLife Plasma Services opened a new plasma donation center in Tulsa on Saturday at 5130 S. Harvard Ave.

The new center in Tulsa — the third to open in the state — is part of BioLife’s overall national expansion to support an urgent patient need for plasma. The new center also expects to bring more than 30 new jobs to the community.

Plasma donations received at all BioLife centers are used by Takeda to make medicines that help treat people who are immunocompromised and who often don’t have alternative treatments.

Raising awareness of the importance of plasma and how donating can be a life-changing act is more important than ever as the demand for medicines made from plasma continues to grow across the nation, the company said in a news release.

Prospective donors can make online appointments to visit the Tulsa center.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. inflation stays hot, retail sales cool

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News