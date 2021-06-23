New plasma donation center opens in Tulsa

BioLife Plasma Services opened a new plasma donation center in Tulsa on Saturday at 5130 S. Harvard Ave.

The new center in Tulsa — the third to open in the state — is part of BioLife’s overall national expansion to support an urgent patient need for plasma. The new center also expects to bring more than 30 new jobs to the community.

Plasma donations received at all BioLife centers are used by Takeda to make medicines that help treat people who are immunocompromised and who often don’t have alternative treatments.

Raising awareness of the importance of plasma and how donating can be a life-changing act is more important than ever as the demand for medicines made from plasma continues to grow across the nation, the company said in a news release.

Prospective donors can make online appointments to visit the Tulsa center.

