New nonprofit Sky's the Limit-Tulsa to host pitch competition Thursday

The nonprofit Sky's the Limit-Tulsa will host its first Tulsa Marketplace and Pitch Competition on Thursday.

Historically excluded entrepreneurs from across the region will compete for $10,000 in grant funding at the event, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Vanguard, 222 N. Main St.

An initiative created in response to the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Skysthelimit.org is a digital platform that connects young entrepreneurs with experienced business advisors and start-up grants.

"By connecting historically excluded entrepreneurs to a network of business mentors and advisors, Sky’s the Limit increases entrepreneurs’ social capital, laying the foundations for an inclusive, equitable and sustainable business ecosystem," Bo Ghirardelli, co-founder of Sky's the Limit, said in a statement. "We’re excited for our Tulsa entrepreneurial community to showcase their hard work and to earn revenue at the same time."

Pitch competitors include Cayla Broughton, of Nails by Noelle, Kanicka Joseph, of K&K Smiles, Krystal Speed, of Your HR Strategist, Leon Fowler, of Emfluencer and Tiara Parker, of Fearless Cosmetics.

