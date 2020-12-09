New national digital banking platform aimed at minorities adopts name of Tulsa's Greenwood District

Greenwood’s initial product is a debit card and account for customers who enroll by the end of the year. Advanced features are included, such as Apple, Samsung and Android Pay, virtual debit cards, peer-to-peer transfers, mobile check deposits and free ATM usage in at least 30,000 locations with no hidden fees.

Customers, who aren't required to be African-American or Latinx, can invite their friends to open accounts and receive cash rewards from the online platform. All deposits will be FDIC-insured by a partner bank.

"It's an interesting program," said Rose Washington, executive director of the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation. "They make it clear that they are partnering with other banks and that the banks are FDIC members, which obviously to me, indicates that they are not a bank and they are not insured."

Using public and private funds, the TEDC processes or facilitates loans ranging $5,000 to $10 million. Over the last five years, it has provided or located more than $150 million to help nearly 300 small businesses start, expand or sustain.

After learning of the Greenwood platform from a reporter Tuesday, Washington said she began investigating its outreach in Tulsa.