New national digital banking platform aimed at minorities adopts name of Tulsa's Greenwood District

A national digital banking platform that aims to help black and Latinx consumers and business owners has been named after Tulsa's historic Greenwood District.
Greenwood (bankgreenwood.com), is the brainchild of Andrew Young, former mayor of Atlanta, Ryan Glover, the founder of Bounce TV and Michael Render, also known as "Killer Mike," a Grammy-Award winning rapper.
Scheduled to be operational in January, the platform has received more than 245,000 account requests.
"It’s a digital bank, but it’s much more than that," Render wrote in a recent article in the New York Times. "It’s a means of serving a community that has been primed as consumers, preyed upon by lenders and subject to vicious racial backlash."
Tulsa's Greenwood once was among the most prosperous African-American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — labeled Black Wall Street by renowned educator Booker T. Washington — and residential neighborhoods fanned out in a community numbering in the thousands.
But that prosperity was wiped out in 1921 in the Tulsa Race Massacre, which destroyed 35 blocks of the Greenwood District and killed and injured an untold number of residents.
"Greenwood is a symbol of what has been and what can be done," Render wrote in the New York Times. "In an era of economic devastation, job loss and poverty, our imagination must be recast. This is what we intend to do through Greenwood."
Greenwood’s initial product is a debit card and account for customers who enroll by the end of the year. Advanced features are included, such as Apple, Samsung and Android Pay, virtual debit cards, peer-to-peer transfers, mobile check deposits and free ATM usage in at least 30,000 locations with no hidden fees.
Customers, who aren't required to be African-American or Latinx, can invite their friends to open accounts and receive cash rewards from the online platform. All deposits will be FDIC-insured by a partner bank.
"It's an interesting program," said Rose Washington, executive director of the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation. "They make it clear that they are partnering with other banks and that the banks are FDIC members, which obviously to me, indicates that they are not a bank and they are not insured."
Using public and private funds, the TEDC processes or facilitates loans ranging $5,000 to $10 million. Over the last five years, it has provided or located more than $150 million to help nearly 300 small businesses start, expand or sustain.
After learning of the Greenwood platform from a reporter Tuesday, Washington said she began investigating its outreach in Tulsa.
"I don't have as much information as I'd like to have to be able to really talk to you intelligently about it," she said. "But what I do know is that they have not been in touch with people in the circle of economic development in the yard that I play in.
"I'm a bit saddened that they would clearly use the name Greenwood (on the company's website), even have a picture of Greenwood Avenue sign that's clearly in front of the Greenwood center, but not reference Tulsa at all…"
The digital firm Greenwood has presented a proposal to the Greenwood Cultural Center, the Tulsa organization's executive director, Frances Jordan-Rakestraw, said.
"They are wanting to be partners in some way with the Cultural Center, but the board of directors haven't approved it," she said. "So we're just at a standstill on that."
The banking platform's website says it's a sponsor of the Greenwood Cultural Center.
"That's a bit premature," Jordan-Rakestraw said.
Staff Writer Rhett Morgan’s most memorable stories of 2020
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.