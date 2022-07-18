New IHOP to open in east Tulsa this winter

Stacks of pancakes are headed to east Tulsa.

A new IHOP restaurant is slated to open at 3111 S 129th E. Ave. this winter, the company confirmed Monday in an email. The 4,600-square-foot eatery will sit near a Supermercados Morelos and will be run by franchisee Rima Hakim, who currently owns five restaurants in the Tulsa area, IHOP said.

A franchisee since 1999, she has been involved with IHOP since 1987 when her family its first IHOP restaurant in San Antonio.

Dine Brands Global, based in Glendale, California, is the parent company of IHOP and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar.

With about 340 franchisees and more than 3,400 restaurants combined in 16 countries, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world.

In 2007, IHOP Corp announced it would be acquiring Applebee's International for roughly $2.1 billion. Following the closing, IHOP Corporation was renamed to DineEquity Inc., and in 2018, it was rebranded Dine Brands Global.

IHOP, which features a wide variety of pancakes and other American breakfast and diner fare, was founded in 1958 and Applebee's in 1980.