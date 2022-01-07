New general manager announced for BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center

ASM Global has named Bryan Crowe as vice president/general manager of BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center.

Crowe replaces Casey Sparks, who resigned from the position in late 2020. Crowe most recently served eight years as chief executive officer for the ASM Global-managed Destination El Paso.

ASM Global oversees both Tulsa facilities.

“We are very fortunate that we are able to add someone of Bryan’s caliber to the team in Tulsa,” ASM Global Executive Vice President Doug Thornton said in a statement. “After 17 years in the industry, he has the knowledge and expertise needed to continue delivering on our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences that the guests in Tulsa have come to know and expect.”

An engineering graduate from Michigan State University, Crowe also spent nine years as senior assistant GM at Destination El Paso. During his tenure, he increased event booking and facility revenues, oversaw more than $60 million in capital improvement projects and championed multiple downtown hotel development projects as El Paso consistently led state and national averages in hotel occupancy and demand.