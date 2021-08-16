New Floyd's RV facility in Glenpool to create 100 jobs

GLENPOOL — About 100 new jobs are expected to be created by the building of a new recreational vehicle dealership at U.S. 75 and West 171st Street South.

A groundbreaking for Norman-based Floyd's RV is scheduled at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The company was established in 1969. Situated on about 40 acres, the Glenpool dealership will be a log cabin-style development with a pond and secure RV storage.

The roughly 40,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to be completed in May.

"We would love for the people of Glenpool to know that we are committed to making the economy stronger," owners Robert and Tina Floyd wrote in a statement. "Our goal is to not be a metal building. Our facility will have a Cabela-, Bass Pro-type feel."

During the groundbreaking, the Floyds will donate a $1,500 check to Glenpool Public Schools.

Thompson Construction is the general contractor on the project and W Design is the architect. Wallace Engineering is the civil engineer and MPW is doing the mechanical, electrical and plumbing work.

Glenpool's population increased by nearly 30% from 2010 to 2020, growing to 14,040, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.