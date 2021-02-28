New East Village office redevelopment showcases large-scale historic preservation

W Design, of Tulsa, was the architect for the interior, Oklahoma City-based Mass Architects oversaw the exterior renovation. State and federal historic tax credits are being used in the rehabilitation, which also is in a tax increment financing (TIF) district, Newman said.

“The other benefit of the way we have set up this space is that it can help facilitate the entire company coming here for a period of time even if they are never in Tulsa until that period,” Brauer said. “We can house them for a training or we can house them for an all-company gathering in a way that most spaces couldn’t …”

All 100 of ConsumerAffairs’ Tulsa employees — half the firm’s total — are expected to move into the new location when the COVID-19 pandemic relents, Brauer said.

“Once vaccines are out there, we hope that we’ll have everybody come back.” he said. “What we see in our employee population is we all miss that. You have to work with a little extra empathy when everybody’s working from home, especially if you have kids, and we have lots of young parents. It’s been a lot to navigate for them.

“I’m sure we would all love to come back to the office and experience that again, hopefully soon.”