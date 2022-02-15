 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Dunkin' donut, coffee shop in the works in Tulsa
New Dunkin' donut, coffee shop in the works in Tulsa

A second Dunkin' location in Tulsa is being planned, according to local building permits.

The doughnuts and coffee chain is set to open a drive-through shop at 6701 S. Memorial Dr. E., records show. It sits at a former Bank of America venue near Woodland Hills Mall.

A company spokesperson for Georgia-based Inspire Brands, which purchased Dunkin' Donuts in 2020, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

After a decades-long hiatus from the Tulsa area, Dunkin' re-entered with a Broken Arrow location (1101 N. Aspen Ave.) in 2017. A Dunkin' opened last year at 1869 S. Yale Ave.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, doughnut, bagel and muffin categories.

The brand has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide.

In December 2020, Inspire Brands announced the completion of its $11.3 billion acquisition of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. Inspire's brands includes Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's and SONIC Drive-In.

Inspire has $26 billion in annual system sales, making it the second-largest restaurant company in the United States by both system sales and locations.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

