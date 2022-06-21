 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New chief accounting officer named at BOK Financial Corp.

BOK Financial Corp. has named a new chief accounting officer. 

Mike Rogers will succeed John Morrow, a 30-year BOK Financial veteran who is retiring in September.

"Our company was incredibly fortunate to have John Morrow as our CAO," Steven Nell, BOK Financial's chief financial officer, said in a statement. "We can’t thank him enough for his dedication to BOK Financial. "Mike’s industry experience and education make him uniquely qualified to take on the duties of chief accounting officer for BOK Financial, and we look forward to welcoming him to our company."

Tulsa-based BOK Financial Corp. is a more than $47 billion regional financial services company that has at least $101 billion in assets under management and administration.

