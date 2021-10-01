New Cherokee National cultural and welcome center to open in Craig County late this year

Representatives from the Cherokee Nation and its businesses joined leaders from the city of Vinita this week to unveil plans for the tribe’s cultural tourism destination located in Craig County.
The Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center, named for the late tribal potter and designated Cherokee National Treasure Anna Mitchell, will serve as a mixed-use welcome and cultural center that will include a gift shop, exhibit gallery, a grab-and-go café and space for cultural classes and events.
CNB is renovating the former Vinita Country Club property to expand the tribe’s tourism offerings to include the 9,400-square-foot facility, which will be built on eight acres overlooking historic Route 66.
"We continually look across Cherokee Nation for opportunities to better tell the world about our wonderful history, language and culture," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "The First Lady and I have encouraged Cherokee Nation Businesses to expand the tribe’s award-winning cultural tourism efforts.
"The First Lady suggested Vinita, a historic Cherokee community located along Interstate 44 and historic Route 66, as a great location to showcase Cherokee art and culture. We are proud to see today's progress and look forward to seeing the Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center bring those endeavors to Vinita.”
The Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center is slated to open later this year.
Victoria Vazquez, deputy speaker of the tribal council, is the daughter of Mitchell.
"It is fitting that as we celebrate the founding of Vinita by the Cherokee people 150 years ago, we commemorate that history by making a new investment for future generations to share Cherokee history and culture," Vazquez said in a statement. "I couldn’t be more proud or excited about the future of this property."
Cherokee Nation’s tourism offerings currently include specialty and event tours and the operation of six Cherokee Nation museums, two welcome centers and various Cherokee Nation retail operations. Additional recent acquisitions include the Cherokee Heritage Center in Park Hill and Dwight Mission in Vian.
Mitchell was an artistic trailblazer and widely accepted an authority on both Southeastern and Eastern Woodlands-style of pottery. She was designated a Cherokee National Treasure in 1982 and died in 2012 at age 85.