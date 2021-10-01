New Cherokee National cultural and welcome center to open in Craig County late this year

Representatives from the Cherokee Nation and its businesses joined leaders from the city of Vinita this week to unveil plans for the tribe’s cultural tourism destination located in Craig County.

The Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center, named for the late tribal potter and designated Cherokee National Treasure Anna Mitchell, will serve as a mixed-use welcome and cultural center that will include a gift shop, exhibit gallery, a grab-and-go café and space for cultural classes and events.

CNB is renovating the former Vinita Country Club property to expand the tribe’s tourism offerings to include the 9,400-square-foot facility, which will be built on eight acres overlooking historic Route 66.

"We continually look across Cherokee Nation for opportunities to better tell the world about our wonderful history, language and culture," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "The First Lady and I have encouraged Cherokee Nation Businesses to expand the tribe’s award-winning cultural tourism efforts.