New ALDI store in midtown Tulsa to open by end of 2021, company representative confirms

Discount grocer ALDI plans to open a new store in Tulsa by the end of the year, a company representative said.

The company is advertising for positions at a location at 2711 S. Harvard Ave., currently home to a Staples. A sign on the door of the office accessories business says it will close that venue May 7.

The site is located just south of the Broken Arrow Expressway on Harvard Avenue.

"As one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, we are always exploring expansion opportunities in multiple markets across the country, and we carefully consider several factors when selecting locations for new ALDI stores," Mark Bersted, Olathe (Kansas) division vice president for ALDI, said in an email.

"Bottom line, we look for convenient locations for our customers that can support a high daily traffic volume, and this Tulsa location is a natural fit."

ALDI is undergoing a national expansion to become the country's third-largest grocery retailer by store count in 2022.

This year, it plans to open 100 stores in the United States.

Founded by the Albrecht family, the first ALDI store opened in 1961 in Germany.