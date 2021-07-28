New 65-foot Gibson Les Paul guitar monument stands tall outside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

CATOOSA — A spectacular landmark is lighting up the night sky east of Tulsa near Route 66.

A 65-foot replica of a Gibson Les Paul guitar made its debut this week at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Rendered in Heritage Cherry Sunburst and weighing 9.5 tons, it pays homage to the original Gibson Les Paul '50s instrument.

It rivals the height of other state Route 66 attractions, such as Tulsa's Golden Driller (75 feet) and the 66-foot bottle sculpture at the Pops Soda Ranch in Arcadia.

The Les Paul is equipped with custom, programmable LED lights and will feature nightly sight and sound shows synced to music.

"It’s the perfect time to unveil our Gibson Les Paul and usher in a new era for Hard Rock," Martin Madewell, general manager for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, said in a statement. "This guitar represents the music that connects us all. It’s a tribute to the hard work of our staff over the years to build an entertainment destination and a Route 66 stop that Oklahoma can be proud of.: