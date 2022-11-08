New $2.5M Cherokee Nation tag office opens in Stilwell

Cherokee Nation officials this week celebrated the grand opening of a new $2.5 million tribal tag office in Stilwell.

The 4,000-square-foot facility initially will provide three service windows.

"Issuing tags is an expression of something that is so important to the Cherokee people: tribal sovereignty," Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "Sovereignty takes many different forms, and you can see it all around the community.

"This type of sovereignty makes a difference in the lives of the Cherokee people. Revenues from this tag office will help us invest in the community from education to law enforcement and infrastructure …”

Previously, Cherokee citizens had to travel either to Tahlequah or Sallisaw to find the nearest tribal tag office. The Cherokee Nation currently provides all motor vehicle tags, including those for commercial vehicles, farm vehicles, military service vehicles and personalized and specialty tags.

Since its inception, the Cherokee Nation Tax Commission has provided more than $81 million to public schools, more than $7 million for law enforcement and more than $41 million for road and infrastructure projects through the tribe’s tag offices.