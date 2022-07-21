New 10-acre, $8 million industrial park planned for development in Owasso

OWASSO — A new industrial park is planned for development in Owasso.

The city council this week approved financing for 5th Avenue Business Park LLC within Owasso’s burgeoning Redbud District.

The 10-acre property, located south of East 76th Street North off of U.S. 169, will feature three freestanding office buildings that offer up to 65,000 square feet of space for prospective tenants.

Dean West with West Construction of Tulsa is spearheading the project, and targeted Owasso to develop the site in the wake of the city’s ongoing expansion in recent years.

“Owasso is my hometown, so I really believe in Owasso,” West said. “I’ve seen what it’s went through over the past 15 years or so as far as growth, and I definitely wanted to be a part of that as well as improve my community.”

West plans to break ground on the property at the beginning of August, and is eyeing a tentative completion date of late spring or early summer in 2023.

The estimated $8 million business park will offer what West calls a unique “flex-space” for companies to sell and manufacture their various products and services.

“It’s very flexible with 14-by-14 overhead doors in the back of the building for service, and then the front lined with storefronts,” he said, “so it works well for somebody that needs to have a showroom with storage capabilities.”

The development of 5th Avenue Business Park will provide new opportunities for increased industry to the area — an effort that Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary said will help spur economic growth throughout the Tulsa region.

“There is demand in the market for small industrial makerspaces for entrepreneurs, machine shops and small businesses,” Feary said. “West Development is responding to the demand by building those spaces with tenants in the que. This is going to be quite an asset for Owasso and our Redbud District.”

City Council on Tuesday passed a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, assistance for the project, which will offer a reimbursement of about $950,000 to the property.

Owasso’s TIF District, approved by City Council in 2016, allows the city to direct a portion of local taxes and fees to stimulate private expansion and provide improvements for needed projects in the Redbud District.

West’s newest property falls within the TIF District boundaries, and will accompany the buildout of other recent downtown projects, including the Mowery Building, SEVEN6MAIN and Redbud Festival Park.

“The 5th Avenue Business Park is a picture into the continued economic development and growth in Owasso,” Mayor Kelly Lewis said. “I’m thankful they chose Owasso, and (I’m) excited to watch it develop.”

The addition of Owasso’s latest industrial park comes on the heels about $130 million invested in new commercial and expansion projects across Owasso over the last three months.

The 5th Avenue Business Park will be located at 7102 N. Owasso Expressway, just south of the Owasso Wastewater Treatment Plant and the industrial complex housing Limestone Construction, Performance Towing and NSP Quality Meats.