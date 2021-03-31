Nationwide childcare franchise to open two area locations this year

A nationwide child care franchise will be opening two facilities in the Tulsa area this year.

The Learning Experience plans to open a Bixby venue this summer at 12606 S. Memorial Drive and a Jenks location this fall on South Elm Street.

Each location will be 10,000 square feet — with up to a 5,000-square-foot outdoor playground — and employ about 30 staff members and teachers. It will serve children from 6 weeks to 6 years old with child care, enrichment programs and early childhood educatiion.