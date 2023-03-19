An entrepreneurship and innovation initiative associated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is holding its U.S. Equity Summit in Tulsa on Thursday and Friday.

MIT Solve describes its mission as addressing “world challenges by finding promising community-based solutions.” Its programs include the Indigenous Communities Fellowship and Black & Brown Innovators in the US.

This week’s summit will feature national and local “innovators and changemakers from Indigenous, Black, and Brown communities,” including Sony Music Executive Vice President and Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer Tiffany R. Warren.

Other speakers include artists, tech entrepreneurs, nonprofit executives and local government officials.

Primary discussion topics will include:

Tulsa: Building a Just Future

Partnerships for Lasting Change: Ways to sustain impact through partnerships, intersectional coalitions and new funding models for scale

Arts, Culture, and Technology for Equity: Showcasing creatives who use technology to rewrite the stereotypes and dominant narrative of their culture and art

The convention will be based at the Osage Casino Tulsa and will include time in the Greenwood District.