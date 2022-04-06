NASA selects Canoo to build electric vehicles to transport astronauts to Artemis mission launchpad

Canoo, which plans to construct an electric vehicle plant in Oklahoma, has been awarded a contract from NASA, a Canoo spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

Valued at $147,855, the contract means Canoo could make a vehicle to transport astronauts to the launchpad for upcoming missions to the moon and Mars. Competing bidders have until later this month to protest the award, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Under the agreement, Canoo would manufacture at least one vehicle to transport astronauts in Artemis missions a short distance from a preparation building to the launchpad during dress rehearsals and on launch day, according to Bloomberg. The agency requested that the vehicle have no emissions, a minimum range of 50 miles (80 kilometers) and seat eight people.

The NASA contract calls for the delivery of crew transport vehicles by June 2023, Bloomberg reported. The first crewed Artemis mission is scheduled for 2024.

Canoo has pledged to provide at least 1,500 jobs by building a 3-million-plus square-foot factory at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor. That campus is set to begin operations by 2024, company officials have said.

The firm hopes to have its first vehicles off the line at its Bentonville, Ark., facility later this year.

