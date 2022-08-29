Muskogee company to expand operations, add 65 jobs with $3M investment

A Muskogee manufacturer plans to invest more than $3 million in equipment to increase operations over the next few years, generating up to 65 new jobs.

Family-based Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corp. specializes in engineering, testing and manufacturing of ventilation equipment for commercial, industrial, agricultural, horticultural and OEM (original equipment manufacturer). It was founded in 1938.

"Acme is among the top industrial employers in Muskogee and have been for years," Jeff Underwood, of Port of Muskogee Industrial Development, said in a statement. "They are a great asset to Muskogee … we are thrilled to see and support their continued growth."

Acme seeks to enlarge its footprint in existing markets is looking by investing in redundancies to prevent bottlenecks within the factory.

"…It is with much excitement and hope for a bright future that we intend to invest in Acme's growth, with the third and fourth generations of the Buddrus family at the helm," company President Lee Buddrus said in a statement. "We plan to build out our operations, add additional equipment and expand many of our offerings."

Mayor Marlon Coleman said "the addition of 65 new jobs will have a significant economic impact on the Muskogee community. Every job expansion provides new opportunities and makes our community stronger. We are grateful Acme continues to grow in Muskogee."

Port staff, through partnership meetings with Acme, identified state and local incentives in support of their expansion project. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce awarded Acme a Business Expansion Incentive Program (BEIP) incentive in the amount of $500,000.

Additionally, Acme was approved for a local incentive through the city of Muskogee Foundation Strategic Investment Program in the amount of $33,890. This is a performance-based incentive and will be granted once supporting documentation for the expansion is provided.

"When the State, City, Port, and Foundation partner with local manufacturers for grow, Muskogee wins," Port Director Kimbra Scott said in a statement.