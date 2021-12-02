Muscogee Nation opens $10 million meat processing facility in Okmulgee County to tackle food insecurity

Addressing food insecurity within its tribe, the Muscogee Nation held a grand opening Friday for its new, roughly $10 million processing facility called Looped Square Meat Co.

Encompassing 25,000 square feet, the center also contains a retail meat market and is located just south of the tribe’s Duck Creek Casino a few miles south of Glenpool on U.S. 75. Both the processing services and the retail portion are open to the public.

Certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it is expected to generate $1.5 million annually in revenue the first one to two years, said Terra Branson-Thomas, secretary of the nation and commerce for the Muscogee Nation. It is staffed by about 40 people.

Branson-Thomas spoke on a panel Thursday at a Tulsa Regional Chamber event.

"We anticipate that this will become a $5 million to $6 million project for a community where there are not jobs available right now," she said. "We're excited about that."

In addition to processing services, Looped Square Meat Company also offers seven commercial smoke houses and a test kitchen for development of signature recipes.