Muscogee Nation gets $1.3M grant for critical water infrastructure, study for new industrial park

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that it is awarding a $1.3 million grant to the Muscogee Nation for critical water infrastructure and a feasibility study for a new industrial park.

The grant is through the department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) and is funded by the American Rescue Plan’s Indigenous Communities program.

This project will build a new waterline on the southern portion of the Looped Square Ranch (LSR) to support commercial development and bankroll a feasibility study to develop an industrial park on the LSR property, located just east of the city.

“This is great news for Muscogee Creek Nation and for the Okmulgee community,” U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said in a statement. “I look forward to witnessing the positive impact this investment will have on the area for generations to come.”

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Eastern Oklahoma Development District (EODD). EDA funds EODD to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

The American Rescue Plan Indigenous Communities program allocates $100 million in American Rescue Plan funding specifically to support the needs of tribal governments and indigenous communities.