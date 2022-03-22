Multifamily complex in Jenks purchased for nearly $21 million

A Class A apartment complex built three years ago in Jenks has sold for $20.79 million.

Vesta Realty recently purchased the 99-unit 727 Lofts (727 E. Main Place) from Philcrest Properties. Brandon Lamb, Tim McKay and Justin Wilson of Newmark handled the transaction for both buyer and seller.

"Jenks’ strong fundamentals and pro-growth leadership continue to drive investment in that sub-market across all asset classes," Lamb said in a statement. "This was an opportunity for Vesta to continue to build their footprint in a top-performing sub-market and add an institutional-quality asset to their portfolio."

Duane Phillips and Rob Phillips (no relation) paired up in the late 2000s to develop the Village on Main, which has revitalized the area around the 700 block of East Main Street.

Among the buildings that have been erected since then are the Waterfront Grill (on the nearby Oklahoma Aquarium campus), the 60,000-square-foot First Oklahoma Bank headquarters and a 525-space parking garage.

Among the extras in the 100,142-square-foot 727 Lofts are lighted vanity mirrors, covered parking, 8-foot-tall hallway doors and surplus natural light.

"We didn’t want to compete with the typical Tulsa apartment," Duane Phillips told the Tulsa World in 2019. "We wanted something above. It’s a whole different market."

Vesta Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tulsa-based Vesta Capital, which since its inception in 2017 has purchased over 6,300 units with a combined value of over $442 million in the Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Little Rock, Arkansas, markets, according to the company website.

"We had a high amount of interest from groups interested in the asset due to the affluent renter demographic in Jenks and the live-work-play amenities being added to the Village on Main development," Lamb said.

