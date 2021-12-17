Multi-campus properties in Tulsa bought for $35 million by Community HigherEd

Clary Sage College provides education in disciplines such as cosmetology, massage therapy and fashion and interior design. Spread over three acres, it is housed in a two-story, 46,860-square-foot building.

"It's what the schools wanted; it's what Teresa wanted," said Stephens, managing broker for JPS Commercial Real Estate. "It doesn't happen very often that everybody's a winner. But without a doubt, everybody came out a winner in this."

An entrepreneur and career-education advocate, Knox established the schools: Community Care (originally a dental assistant school) in 1995, Clary Sage in 2004 and Oklahoma Technical in 2009.

In the summer of 2015, she converted the colleges from a for-profit to a nonprofit (Community HigherEd). Following the transition, she stepped down as CEO to serve on the board of Community HigherEd.