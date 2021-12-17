Multi-campus properties in Tulsa bought for $35 million by Community HigherEd

A nonprofit that oversees three Tulsa career schools has bought the campuses' real estate for $35 million, a broker said.
Community HigherEd, which owns and operates Community Care College (4242 S. Sheridan Road), Oklahoma Technical College (4444 S. Sheridan Road) and Clary Sage College (3131 S. Sheridan Road), purchased the institutions' land and buildings from Teresa Knox (Hickory House Properties, LLC), founder and former head of the schools, said Jim Stephens, who handled the transaction for both parties.
"We have been in business for about 27 years, and we've been renting these spaces," Polly Agarwal, chief financial officer for Community HigherEd, said by phone. "It was definitely an extraordinary opportunity that came along the way for all three colleges.
"That is going to help us build some assets and community outreach, fundraising and being connected more to the philanthropists. This is a great move for all three colleges."
Community Care College, located on four acres in a three-story, 66,000-square-foot building, offers degrees in areas such as dental assisting, medical assisting, paralegal and business administration.
Housed in a 46,859-square-foot building, Oklahoma Technical College sits on 6.3 acres. It offers degrees in automotive technology, diesel, welding technology, heat and air and electrical.
Clary Sage College provides education in disciplines such as cosmetology, massage therapy and fashion and interior design. Spread over three acres, it is housed in a two-story, 46,860-square-foot building.
"It's what the schools wanted; it's what Teresa wanted," said Stephens, managing broker for JPS Commercial Real Estate. "It doesn't happen very often that everybody's a winner. But without a doubt, everybody came out a winner in this."
An entrepreneur and career-education advocate, Knox established the schools: Community Care (originally a dental assistant school) in 1995, Clary Sage in 2004 and Oklahoma Technical in 2009.
In the summer of 2015, she converted the colleges from a for-profit to a nonprofit (Community HigherEd). Following the transition, she stepped down as CEO to serve on the board of Community HigherEd.
"The colleges have a long history of providing exceptional education in innovative ways," said Knox, president of Hickory House Properties, who in recent years has led the historic preservation of local landmarks such The Church Studio and Harwelden Mansion. "This exciting transaction will empower the college to further push its mission, attract new students, leverage the square footage, satisfy workforce development needs and become the country’s highest-impact, private vocational school."
Stride Bank, First National Bank Broken Arrow (FNBBA), Vast Bank and Regent Bank provided financing for the purchase.
"…I am looking forward to the many opportunities that lie ahead with this transition," Community HigherEd board chair Rebecca Banuelos said in a statement. "Community HigherEd has a bright future as we continue our legacy of providing well educated graduates to the workforce."