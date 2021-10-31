Mother Road Market to mark 3rd anniversary Tuesday-Nov. 7

Mother Road Market, Oklahoma’s only nonprofit food hall and hub for entrepreneurs along Route 66, will celebrate its third birthday beginning Tuesday.

People are invited to join weeklong activities, which include a silent disco party on the patio and a “lights on” ceremony.

On Nov. 2, 2018, the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation (LTFF) opened Mother Road Market at 11th Street and Lewis Avenue as a way to lower barriers to success for food and retail entrepreneurs by providing the ability to test concepts with fewer risks.

Since its inception, more than 250 entrepreneurs have provided visitors with unique opportunities to eat, sip and shop locally.

Now home to 27 different business concepts, all on one campus, many merchants who started at Mother Road Market have expanded operations locally and regionally.

“We are so proud that Mother Road Market has become a vibrant community space that brings diverse communities together with a meal,” said Elizabeth Frame Ellison, president and CEO of LTFF.

“Over the past three years, we have expanded from a food hall to also becoming a Tulsa destination for events and unique activities such as cooking classes, beer and wine tasting, live music, and mini golf.”