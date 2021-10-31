Mother Road Market to mark 3rd anniversary Tuesday-Nov. 7

Mother Road Market, Oklahoma’s only nonprofit food hall and hub for entrepreneurs along Route 66, will celebrate its third birthday beginning Tuesday.
People are invited to join weeklong activities, which include a silent disco party on the patio and a “lights on” ceremony.
On Nov. 2, 2018, the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation (LTFF) opened Mother Road Market at 11th Street and Lewis Avenue as a way to lower barriers to success for food and retail entrepreneurs by providing the ability to test concepts with fewer risks.
Since its inception, more than 250 entrepreneurs have provided visitors with unique opportunities to eat, sip and shop locally.
Now home to 27 different business concepts, all on one campus, many merchants who started at Mother Road Market have expanded operations locally and regionally.
“We are so proud that Mother Road Market has become a vibrant community space that brings diverse communities together with a meal,” said Elizabeth Frame Ellison, president and CEO of LTFF.
“Over the past three years, we have expanded from a food hall to also becoming a Tulsa destination for events and unique activities such as cooking classes, beer and wine tasting, live music, and mini golf.”
Scheduled events for the Market’s third anniversary are as follows:
Tuesday-Saturday: Birthday specialty cocktails will be featured at the WEL Bar
Friday: Live music on the patio from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Steve Liddell
Saturday: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. customers can purchase flowers from the popular Gas Petal Flower Truck; local contemporary pop artist Scott Taylor will be live painting the neon signs of Route 66. Mythic Press will do a patio popup, and there will be hidden prizes throughout the day.
Featured Saturday night event: free silent disco on the patio, 7:30 to 11 p.m. Headsets will be provided to guests on a first-come, first-served basis, select merchants are extending their hours, and there will be signature cocktails and free cupcakes.
Sunday: The WEL Bar launches its Holiday Specialty Cocktail. At 5:30, a campus-wide neon lights ceremony will be held at Mother Road Market. Guests are welcome to enjoy free hot chocolate at Gambills Wine + Coffee, free glow sticks, holiday storytime at Eleanor’s Bookshop and live holiday music.
“We are thrilled to celebrate our birthday week by welcoming two merchants to Mother Road Market,” Ellison said.