Mother Road Market introduces living wage increases to employees

Among the biggest casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic were food service workers, many of whom were furloughed or lost their jobs.
"With so many restaurants closing, obviously those service workers who don't often have savings were left in a really precarious position," said Elizabeth Frame Ellison, CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.
LTFF's Mother Road Market wants to cushion some of those financial blows.
The food hall has announced it will increase pay for non-tipped, hourly workers from $10 to $15 per hour to $13 to $17 per hour on its way to providing all employees with a living wage. Based on the raises, MRM is paying 79% to 134% above Oklahoma's minimum wage of $7.25.
Tipped hourly wages will be audited each pay period to ensure those employees also are compensated at MRM’s living wage, based on data from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). MIT's living wage for an adult with no children residing in Tulsa is $13.52, its website shows.
"This has been something that has been top of mind for several years, frankly," Ellison said by phone. "But with the pandemic, it really brought the need to increase wages among service employees to the forefront of our minds. We were really excited as we reopened the market and started to add seating on the patio and then seating to the interior to be able to roll out this wage increase across to board to our employees."
Part of a comprehensive plan to boost the industry, MRM's initiative will support traditionally under-represented communities. Its employees are 89% female and 67% black, indigenous and people of color.
"One of the things we really hope that the livable wage will encourage is really to have more applicants who align with the vision of the foundation," Ellison said. "Of course, we expect that a higher wage will mean more retention of our superstar employees that we already have because they will feel good about the wage that they're earning and feel supported by our team."
MIT recalculates its living wage data the first quarter of each year. LTFF will use 2021 figures from MIT to recommend a hike to hourly pay where necessary to allow a full-time worker to maintain a livable wage.
Hourly employees also will receive a monthly meal stipend that can be used to purchase food from MRM merchants.
The food hall will be adding dozens of new jobs as the facility begins reopening interior operations to resume limited indoor seating, live music and small events.
In the past year, the nonprofit established an emergency assistance program to help MRM and Kitchen 66 employees. Early on during the pandemic, LTFF worked with the Oklahoma Restaurant Association to raise funds to support displaced Tulsa area and Oklahoma food industry employees. The fund raised nearly $400,000 dispersed in $1,000 checks to 383 people.
"The front line employees we all saw, they bore so much extra risk in making sure our families had carry-out food or that to-go cocktail," Ellison said. "They were risking exposing themselves and their families and oftentimes didn't feel like had a choice. It's really important that we recognize that extra risk, and I think that deserves compensation."