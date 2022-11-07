More than two dozen companies and organizations recognized as Veteran Employer Champions

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, the Community Service Council (CSC) and its Oklahoma Veteran Alliance recognized 26 companies, organizations and schools for becoming Veteran Employer Champions on Monday.

Those recognized were AAON; Arvest Bank; Baker Hughes; Barracuda Staffing and Consulting; Berryhill Fire Protection District; BOK Financial; city of Tulsa; EAGLE OPS Foundation; Goodwill Industries of Tulsa Inc.; Harrison Energy Partners; Lowe’s Home Improvement; Lumen; Matrix Service Co.; Melton Truck Lines; Mill Creek Lumber; NextOp Inc.; Oklahoma Employment Security Commission-Veteran Services; Oklahoma State University; ONEGas; ONEOK; PACCAR WINCH Inc.; Public Service Company of Oklahoma; Southern Nazarene University; Spirit AeroSystems Inc.; The Coffee Bunker and Volunteers of America.

Companies in the honorable mention category were GableGotwals, The Persimmon Group and TTCU Federal Credit Union.

The Veteran Employer Champions program was created after a statewide survey was launched at the Governor’s Veteran Symposium in October 2017. Its goal was building an employer network to create programming and peer-to-peer learning for organizations interested in recruiting, hiring and developing veterans in the workplace.

This is the fifth year for the Veteran Employer Champion recognition.

"I am honored to recognize employers in Tulsa that are committed to our veterans by welcoming them home with life-changing career opportunities," Bynum said in a statement. "Tulsa is a city that honors its veterans, and I’m excited to see that every year the list of our Veteran Employer Champions continues to grow."

Partners of the Veteran Employer Champions are the city of Tulsa, Community Service Council, DR Consulting, Key Personnel, Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs and Oklahoma Veteran Alliance.