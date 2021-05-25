More than half of Oklahomans are eager for summer travel, AAA poll shows

More than 56% of Oklahomans are considering or planning to take a trip this summer, according to respondents of a recent American Automobile Association (AAA) poll.

A total of 41% say plans will include persons outside their COVID "bubble." The AAA survey of 605 residents in Oklahoma was conducted April 22-23, 2021 by Public Policy Polling.

"Whether it is a quick getaway or longer, more extravagant trips — so-called ‘Revenge Travel’ — many Oklahomans have been eager for destinations to open back up," Leslie Gamble, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Oklahoma, said in a statement.

"Optimism coincides with completion of COVID-19 vaccinations and strong consumer confidence as Oklahomans take steps to put the pandemic behind us."

Persons waiting to make last-minute plans or staying home say their decisions are not related to COVID-19 concerns. Only 22% of Oklahomans surveyed say that is the biggest factor in summer travel plans.

State restrictions are lessening, if not disappearing, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that fully vaccinated people can resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic — including domestic travel — at low risk to themselves.