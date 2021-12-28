More than $5 million pledged to Child Abuse Network expansion campaign

Local donors have pledged more than $5 million to the Child Abuse Network’s (CAN) campaign to expand an existing facility near East 28th Street and South Sheridan Road.

Lead pledges include $1 million from the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation and $750,000 each from Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and the Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation. Additional early gifts include those from Ruth Nelson, the Mervin Bovaird Foundation, Hardesty Family Foundation and more than half a million dollars pledged from CAN’s own board of directors.

"The level of support that CAN has received from private foundations and generous individuals has really fueled and sustained our work this year," Maura Guten, CEO of CAN, said in a statement.

"During a time when the severity of the child abuse and neglect we see has reached unprecedented levels, it means so much to know that our local philanthropists see our work, recognize its importance and stand with us to stop the hurt and start the healing.”