More than $5 million pledged to Child Abuse Network expansion campaign

Local donors have pledged more than $5 million to the Child Abuse Network’s (CAN) campaign to expand an existing facility near East 28th Street and South Sheridan Road.
Lead pledges include $1 million from the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation and $750,000 each from Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and the Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation. Additional early gifts include those from Ruth Nelson, the Mervin Bovaird Foundation, Hardesty Family Foundation and more than half a million dollars pledged from CAN’s own board of directors.
"The level of support that CAN has received from private foundations and generous individuals has really fueled and sustained our work this year," Maura Guten, CEO of CAN, said in a statement.
"During a time when the severity of the child abuse and neglect we see has reached unprecedented levels, it means so much to know that our local philanthropists see our work, recognize its importance and stand with us to stop the hurt and start the healing.”
Schusterman Philanthropies’ gift is a continuation of years of support of both CAN and OU-Tulsa’s Child Abuse Pediatrics fellowship hosted by CAN, the only partnership of its kind in the country. Dr. Robert Block, one of CAN’s founding members, helped create the field of Child Abuse Pediatrics and is a world-renowned expert in diagnosing and treating childhood trauma.
"It is my great honor to support this campaign, both as honorary chair and as an early donor," Block said in a statement. "I hope my fellow physicians will join me in ensuring that CAN has all the resources it needs to serve children and their families."
CAN’s board of directors met early internal fundraising challenges that raised a historical amount of funding and caught the attention of many foundation representatives.
"Every single member of our 30-person board stepped up to make a personal gift by the deadline," Paula Kuykendall, president of CAN’s board, said in a statement. "We surpassed our half-million dollar goal, which included a $50,000 challenge from our previous board president, Rebecca Thompson. I am proud to be a part of a group that has set CAN up for continued success and shown our community that we are committed to taking care of these children."
Persons needing more information about gifts to the Child Abuse Network or CAN itself may contact Kayla Vaughn at 918-289-5731 or kvaughn@childabusenetwork.org.