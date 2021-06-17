More than 100,000 meals provided in Tulsa as part of Arvest Bank's Million Meals campaign

In the past two months, Arvest Bank helped provide more than 100,000 meals in Tulsa as part of its Million Meals initiative to fight hunger.

Launched in 2011, the initiative assists people in the four states the bank operates: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas. Since its inception, the campaign has provided 18,749,881 meals, which includes more than $3.3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s local food partners.

This year’s campaign total of 1,680,910 meals was made possible through donations from the bank, Arvest associates, customers and community members from April 5 through May 29.

In Tulsa, Arvest partnered with Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Harvest House and Meals on Wheels to give out 107,648 meals. All money raised through the campaign directly benefited 90-plus organizations feeding local communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

"It is humbling each year to see how our customers, community members and associates rally around this cause," Arvest Bank President Kirk Hays said in a statement. "We could not fight hunger on this scale without all these groups and we thank them for their hard work, dedication and generosity. Helping our neighbors in need is part of Arvest’s commitment to our communities."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.