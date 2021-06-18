Monday is last day to make nominations in Best in the World contest

Monday is the last day to nominate a business or person in the Tulsa World's annual Best in the World contest.

If you nominate at least 25 businesses or people, you are automatically entered to win a $100 Visa gift card.

You have until Monday at 11:59 p.m. to make a nomination in a number of categories, including beauty and wellness, education, financial, food and drink, fun and leisure, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and transportation.

If you don’t see your favorite businesses or people, you can write them in.

No purchase is necessary to nominate or win.

The five with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that starts on July 11 through Aug. 1. The Best in the World winners will be announced in a special section on Sunday, Sept. 19.

If you own or manage a business, learn more about promoting your business on the ballot and receive a free promotion kit. Contact your sales executive or contact us at advertising@tulsaworld.com or 918-581-8510.

Nominate now at go.tulsaworld.com/BestintheWorld2021.