Mixed-use development kicks off in downtown Bixby

Officials broke ground Monday on a mixed-use development in downtown Bixby.

"Iconik Bixby" is scheduled to encompass 133 luxury apartments, a concealed 300-space parking structure and at least 16,000 square feet of retail space.

Victor Whitmore and Joel Thompson of Precision Equity will be owners of the project, which originally was announced in May.

"Precision Equity is helping make history in the heart of Bixby with the largest mixed-use development to date," Whitmore said in a statement. "We are very excited to be a part of it."

This development will be built by local contractor Red Dog Construction, and the designer is CJC Architects.

"We’ve had many months of preparation for this project, and we are now ready to hit the ground running," Josh McFarland of Red Dog Construction said in a statement. "It’s important that this project sets a tone for development in downtown Bixby."

