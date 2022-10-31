 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mixed-use development kicks off in downtown Bixby

  • Updated
  • 0

Officials broke ground Monday on a mixed-use development in downtown Bixby.

"Iconik Bixby" is scheduled to encompass 133 luxury apartments, a concealed 300-space parking structure and at least 16,000 square feet of retail space.

Victor Whitmore and Joel Thompson of Precision Equity will be owners of the project, which originally was announced in May.

"Precision Equity is helping make history in the heart of Bixby with the largest mixed-use development to date," Whitmore said in a statement. "We are very excited to be a part of it."

This development will be built by local contractor Red Dog Construction, and the designer is CJC Architects.

"We’ve had many months of preparation for this project, and we are now ready to hit the ground running," Josh McFarland of Red Dog Construction said in a statement. "It’s important that this project sets a tone for development in downtown Bixby."

People are also reading…

Bixby’s Luke Hasz gets his All-American jersey

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How economists say the midterm election will affect the stock market into 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert