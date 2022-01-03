Mixed-use development coming to Brookside Church site, planners say

A new mixed-use development is planned for Brookside.

Tulsa-based real estate firms CBC Builds and Ross Group are partnering with Brookside Church to create a residential and retail destination at the church’s location at 3615 S. Peoria Ave.

Still in the concept phase, the development will feature apartments, restaurants, retail, parking, church offices and an event venue, planners said.

The congregation began meeting at 3105 E. Skelly Drive, Suite 304, in November but plans to move into a modern church facility in the new development once it is completed.

"The design team is assessing what features of the existing church buildings will be retained, if any," the Ross Group's Kevin Symcox wrote in an email. The church building was constructed in 1952, property records indicate.

The development's tenant mix will be weighted toward restaurants, but plans also call for it to include traditional retailers drawn to Brookside's robust commercial profile.