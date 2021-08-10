Missouri-based engineering firm to add office in Tulsa

The Kennedy Building in downtown Tulsa has a new tenant.

Allgeier, Martin and Associates, (AMA), a civil-electrical engineering firm headquartered in Joplin, will employ three at its local venue at 321 S. Boston Ave., Suite 300, AMA spokesman Gabe Lett said.

Heading the Tulsa office will be Robert “Wick” Warden, a 20-year veteran with specialized experience in water and wastewater projects.

Warden, who has a master of science degree in environmental engineering from Oklahoma State University, is a graduate student at OSU pursuing a Ph.D. in biosystems and agricultural engineering.

“I love living and working in Oklahoma” Warden said in a statement. “I’ve been around the country and even overseas, but Oklahoma is home and I am thrilled to be with Allgeier, Martin and Associates, helping serve Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.”

Established in 1954, AMA also has Missouri offices in Springfield, Rolla and Kansas City, employing a total of more than 130 people.

The company provides engineering services for municipalities, counties and utilities. The goal of the new office is to bring added water and wastewater expertise and client service closer to clients in Oklahoma and Arkansas.