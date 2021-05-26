Minneapolis real estate firm adds to apartment portfolio in Tulsa

A Minneapolis-based group has purchased its fourth apartment community in Tulsa.

Timberland Partners announced the acquisition of a 288-unit townhome style apartment community. The Springs at Woodlands South, 7541 S. Mingo Road, will be rebranded as The Aria at Woodlands South.

The purchase price wasn't released.

In addition to being Timberland's fourth Tulsa acquisition, it is the second to be bought through the newly created Timberland Partners Apartment Fund VIII, a $50 million multi-asset investment fund launched this year.

Built in 2015, The Aria offers one, two and three-bedroom floor plans with private entries and a private balcony or patio. Units have kitchen islands with in-unit washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Attached garage options are available.

Residents also have access to a resort-style swimming pool, dog park, pet spa, fitness center and outdoor grilling and entertaining space.

In addition to The Aria, Timberland also owns The Lakes, Riverchase and Encore Memorial in Tulsa, a total of 1,320 apartments.