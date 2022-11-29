Milo's Tea Company makes pledge to Tulsa Community College Foundation

The Tulsa Community College Foundation is among five organizations that will receive a pledge from Milo's Tea Company as part of GivingTuesday and Milo's 1% Profit Pledge.

The company is donating more than 5,000 gallons of tea and lemonade and a combined more than $40,000 to TCC and four other nonprofit organizations that focus on empowering people and protecting the planet. The other groups are The Literacy Council of Central Alabama, University of Alabama’s Business School, Cahaba River Society and The Conservation Fund.

The donations through the end of 2022 are in addition to the contributions that Milo’s has already made this year through its profit pledge.

GivingTuesday is a global movement to inspire people to make a difference through radical generosity. Milo's has a facility just north of Tulsa.

"At Milo’s, we believe that it is our responsibility to ensure the prosperity of people and to protect our planet now," Milo's CEO Tricia Wallwork said in a statement. "As a multi-generational family business, we are making decisions within our operations that serve the future.

"Our 1% Profit Pledge demonstrates that commitment, supporting education, families and working parents, as well as organizations that work to leave our planet in a better place for future generations ..."