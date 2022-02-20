Milo's Tea Company investing $20 million in expansion of Tulsa County plant

Increased demand sparked Milo's desire to bulk up operations, Wright said.

Its sales grew 57.6% in a recent four-week period, according to a Jan. 29 report from Nielsen, a New York-based analytics company. During that same four-week span, Milo's uptick in the refrigerated tea category jumped 11.9%.

"Over the past several years, Tulsa has been ranked as having the best water quality in the region, which I’m told is one of the main reasons Milo’s Tea decided to come to our area," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "I’m excited that Milo’s is expanding and want to thank our team at the city for ensuring Milo’s can deliver a world-class product with world-class water quality service.”

Milo’s started in 1946 as a Birmingham hamburger joint headed by current CEO Tricia Wallwork’s grandparents, Milo and Beatrice Carlton, who would serve customers tea to wash down their meals. The family cashed in on the popularity of their tea by placing the refrigerated beverages in grocery stores in 1989, selling what had become a chain of restaurants in 2002 and concentrating on Milo’s Tea exclusively.