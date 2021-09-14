MidFirst Bank ranked as top employer in state by Forbes and Statistia

Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank has achieved a No. 1 ranking on America’s Best Employers by State list for the state of Oklahoma.

This recognition is the result of a collaboration between Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

As the largest privately owned bank in the United States, MidFirst Bank was selected following an evaluation of a sample of about 80,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees across 25 industry sectors in the US.

“It is an honor for MidFirst Bank to be recognized in such a positive way, and we want to thank all of the employees who participated," Chairman and CEO Jeff Records said in a statement.

"Independent recognitions like America’s Best Employers By State are especially meaningful this year when every industry is reimagining the workplace and striving to create opportunities for their employees. MidFirst Bank is committed to continuously providing an exceptional culture creating an energizing and supportive employee experience while delivering extraordinary customer service.”