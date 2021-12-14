MidAmerica Industrial Park to launch quality-of-life initiative for surrounding communities

PRYOR — MidAmerica Industrial Park has approved negotiating up to a $200,000 contract with a Colorado-based company to develop an initiative for improving the quality of life of four communities that surround the park.

The Four Corners Regional Community Development Placemaking Plan was OK'd Tuesday by trustees of the Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority, which operates the industrial park.

"Placemaking" involves creating quality places in which people want to work, live and play. MAIP's initiative will target the communities of Pryor, Chouteau, Salina and Locust Grove.

David Stewart, chief administrative officer of MAIP, called the strategy, which is set to roll out the first quarter of 2022, a "roadmap for improvement.

"Our efforts are going to be more focused going forward in helping communities grow and develop some of the resources to do that"

Aimed at job retention and recruitment at the park, which has employment base of more than 4,500 people and generates a payroll of $732.2 million annually, the initiative will look to upgrade the Four Corners' housing, workforce, parks and other amenities.