MidAmerica Industrial Park preparing to improve access to development areas

PRYOR — A pair of road projects totaling about $15.3 million are being planned to improve access to land being developed in MidAmerica Industrial Park.

The Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority, which operates the park, is working with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to upgrade U.S. 412 access to the central part of the park by providing a roundabout on 412B to the Igloo Valley, Ridgeline and Coyote Hills areas.

ODOT also is partnering with MAIP to resurface the 5.35-mile 412B from U.S. 412 to U.S. 69. Construction of the roundabout is expected to beginning the summer of 2022, with the resurfacing of 412B to start that fall.

Both projects are scheduled to be completed in September 2023.

At a board meeting this month, OOWA approved a engineering contract valued at an estimated $1,362,000 with Olsson Engineering, of Tulsa, for the projects. OOWA also is paying $1,870,000 for utility location. ODOT's total construction costs are $15,373,800.

MAIP is riding the momentum of Canoo, which this month announced that it plans to invest $400 million to build an electric vehicle plant that will employ 2,000 people at the site.