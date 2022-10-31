Mexico-based aerospace company plans to move headquarters to western Oklahoma

A company announced Monday that it plans to invest at least $120 million over the next few years to relocate its international aerospace headquarters to Burns Flat, Oklahoma.

Premium Aerospace Center said it will move to the Oklahoma Air & Space Port complex, renovate and expand two existing hangars and build a third hangar.

Burns Flat is about 210 miles west of Tulsa.

"Seeing this project come to fruition has been a goal of mine since we met with Premium Aerospace in Mexico last fall," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. "The investments we are making in this site, and several others, will make Oklahoma a prime target for foreign investment and high-quality jobs. This announcement from PAC further solidifies Oklahoma as the aerospace MRO (maintenance, repair and operations/overhaul) Capital of the World."

PAC signed a long-term lease and business development agreement at the aerospace industrial park and FAA-licensed spaceport at the Clinton-Sherman Airport. The renovated hangars and new hangar will accommodate 737 and larger aircraft for paint and interior remodeling for airline companies with strategies to further expand its business model.

"We were impressed by Governor Stitt’s enthusiasm and warm invitation to establish our operations in Oklahoma," PAC General Manager Lucas Conde said in a statement. "The infrastructure investment by the state and the Department of Commerce and the governor’s ‘can-do’ attitude solidified our decision to make our investment in Oklahoma."

PAC initially plans to hire upward of 30 employees, creating between 450 to 600 jobs over the next few years. The company is working with Western Technology Center and local workforce development leaders to develop a skilled technical workforce.

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: What ideas should Tulsa steal from Denver?