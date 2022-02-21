 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mercury Lounge show raises $10K for BurnCo, Farmbar
Sunday's benefit event at the Mercury Lounge, held to help support the employees of nearby restaurants FarmBar and BurnCo Barbecue, raised more than $10,000 in donations.

According to a post Monday on the Mercury Lounge Facebook Page, a total of $10,160 was taken in during the day-long event at the bar, 1745 S. Boston Ave., which featured a number of local artists performing.

"Thank you to every single person that helped make this possible," the post read. "The outpouring of support exceeded our wildest expectations. To the bands that stepped up, the businesses that contributed, the individual patrons that contributed, the people from all over the country that supported from afar, thank you. Thank you. One more time- THANK YOU!!!!"

BurnCo Barbecue was destroyed, and FarmBar badly damaged, Feb. 16 in a fire that appears to have started in the 100-year-old building that BurnCo occupied at 1738 S. Boston Ave.

The proceeds from Mercury Lounge's event will go to helping offset living expenses for staff members from the two restaurants while they are closed. A GoFundMe site, also dedicated to helping the restaurant's staff, has raised more than $16,000 of its $20,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

