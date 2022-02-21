Mercury Lounge show raises $10K for BurnCo, Farmbar

Patrons enjoy a day of music, food, and drinks during a benefit to raise money for BurnCo BBQ at the Mercury Lounge on Sunday.
A donation bucket is setup at the entrance to the Mercury Lounge to benefit BurnCo BBQ at the Mercury Lounge in Tulsa on Sunday.
The Johnny Mullenax Band plays during a benefit to raise money for BurnCo at the Mercury Lounge in Tulsa, OK on 2/20/22.
Steven Garcia of TXMZ Tacos X Mezcal prepares and serves food for patrons at a benefit to raise money for BurnCo at the Mercury Lounge in Tulsa, OK on 2/20/22.
The remains of BurnCo across the street from the Mercury Lounge where an all day benefit featuring music, food, and drinks took place Sunday to raise money for BurnCo in Tulsa, OK on 2/20/22.
The remains of BurnCo across the street from the Mercury Lounge where an all day benefit featuring music, food, and drinks took place Sunday to raise money for BurnCo in Tulsa, OK on 2/20/22.
Sunday's benefit event at the Mercury Lounge, held to help support the employees of nearby restaurants FarmBar and BurnCo Barbecue, raised more than $10,000 in donations.
According to a post Monday on the Mercury Lounge Facebook Page, a total of $10,160 was taken in during the day-long event at the bar, 1745 S. Boston Ave., which featured a number of local artists performing.
"Thank you to every single person that helped make this possible," the post read. "The outpouring of support exceeded our wildest expectations. To the bands that stepped up, the businesses that contributed, the individual patrons that contributed, the people from all over the country that supported from afar, thank you. Thank you. One more time- THANK YOU!!!!"
BurnCo Barbecue was destroyed, and FarmBar badly damaged, Feb. 16 in a fire that appears to have started in the 100-year-old building that BurnCo occupied at 1738 S. Boston Ave.
The proceeds from Mercury Lounge's event will go to helping offset living expenses for staff members from the two restaurants while they are closed. A GoFundMe site, also dedicated to helping the restaurant's staff, has raised more than $16,000 of its $20,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.
