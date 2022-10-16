Meet the leader changing the game to bring jobs and money to Tulsa

Reared on a 26-acre homestead in the tiny town of Okarche, Kiam Kamas wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty.

That sometimes meant hauling Bermuda hay.

"In the summertime, my parents would recruit us and all of our friends to buck bales," she said. "I was a very petite girl bucking bales. It's not necessarily an easy job."

Kamas still does the heavy lifting, but today it's for an organization called the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity. She is executive director of TAEO, the city's economic development arm, which did plenty of flexing in its first fiscal year of operation.

A total of $275 million in new investments was made locally in the past fiscal year, according to the annual report the organization recently released. In addition, TAEO facilitated the repayment of more than $10 million in revolving loans that support housing development downtown and oversaw the creation of 958 jobs, including 450 in the aerospace industry and 250 in the advanced manufacturing sector.

Established July 1, 2021, as a way to streamline the city’s economic and community development efforts, TAEO, also known as PartnerTulsa, effectively combined five public organizations into one.

An independent public trust whose beneficiary is the city of Tulsa, it operates under a service agreement with the city and is funded from revenue generated by a variety of public assets and grants.

"Creating a new organization with management responsibility for millions of dollars in public assets requires a great deal of thoughtful deliberation in establishing overall operation philosophies, business practices and hiring of the right team to carry out the board's vision," Tulsa Mayor and TAEO Chair G.T. Bynum said in the report.

"None of this is flashy or headline-making, but it is necessary to prepare our community for future success and has been the principal focus of our team in TAEO's first year."

Kamas obtained her undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Oklahoma, where she also graduated from the school's Economic Development Institute. She went on to earn a master of science in comparative public policy from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

But despite her advanced schooling, Kamas started her professional career meekly, making $12.50 an hour as an administrative assistant with the city of Owasso.

"I had the pleasure of graduating with my master's degree in 2009, right in the middle of the recession," she said. "I was either way overqualified for everything or just underqualified. It was a very humbling experience."

Kamas then worked six years in various roles at the Tulsa Regional Chamber before spending about four years with the city as Bynum's deputy chief and later, his chief of economic development.

The consolidation of municipal branches that created TAEO, which she currently leads, was necessary, she said.

"The way we were structuring things with the city's departments and authorities, boards and commissions when it came to economic development just wasn't working," Kamas said. "And it led to a lot of missed opportunities, a lot of deficiencies.

"Collectively, luckily, you had the city and these authorities, boards and commissions who kind of looked around and said, `Yeah, we can do better than this.' It has led to better outcomes, better cost savings."

TAEO's first fiscal year contained a litany of highlights, one of which was Tulsa's being among 60 U.S. cities selected to receive a Phase I Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant of $500,000 from the federal Economic Development Administration. Later in the year, the Tulsa region became one of 21 winners of the challenge, getting about $39 million in funding.

"In the case of the EDA grant, we took a look at what our industry strengths are — obviously aerospace, manufacturing, the expertise that we have around auto manufacturing with Navistar — and saw this opportunity to really take that to the next level with the advanced mobility industry," said Kamas, who is married to Lathen Kamas, a graphic designer for the city of Tulsa.

"My hope is that over the next few years as these programs start to be implemented and we start connecting with both our existing employers and potential new employers, we really will start to see the impact of the grant.

"Sometimes, you don't realize how rapid change can be until you're right in the middle of it. From the deal flow and business attraction perspective and the types of proposals that are looking at Tulsa, we are in a good position to benefit from that grant."

The most gratifying project TAEO saw come to fruition in '21-'22, Kamas said, was the sale of the Laura Dester site to Anenome Inc., which plans to build 72 micro-units in the Pearl District.

The vacant property has long been a haunt for vagrants and a drain on the city's budget.

"It was acquired as really a stormwater asset for the city," she said. "The city went through multiple iterations of RFPs (requests for proposals) to select a developer.

"When I first started, TDA actually was in the process of approving going out to bid to demo the buildings when the current developer came and said, `Please let us take one more final shot at it.'"

"That, for me, it shows the power of having this model where we have a very talented team who can do complex projects in a way that maybe we didn't have the resources to do before."

