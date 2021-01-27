McGirt decision impact on state oil and gas industry examined during OEPA briefing with state legislators

"We can't function in a way that is consistent with the responsibilities that we all have as citizens to each other — Indians and non-Indians alike — if we're not participating as citizens of the state collaboratively and cooperatively when it comes to regulation and taxation," the attorney general said.

Prior to McGirt, the largest reservation in the country was the Navajo in New Mexico and Arizona, Hunter said.

"Ninety percent of the inhabitants of the Navajo Reservation are Indians," he said. "So, reservation law and the autonomy that it provides and independence it provides on reservation land makes sense when you have that kind of homogenous population.

"The Oklahoma lands, which are about to become reservations, 90 percent of those who reside on these lands are non-Indians. So, attempting to exercise reservation law in a way that's practical is just a problem…I'm just hopeful that all five of the tribes are going to be able to sit down with us, the governor and the legislature and start looking at not only criminal justice compacts but compacts to ensure the state and the tribes can work together on the regulation and taxation front with regard to their citizens and their interests."