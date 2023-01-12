McElroy Manufacturing buys Baker Hughes facility in Broken Arrow, to establish plant there by mid-2024

Tulsa-based McElroy Manufacturing, a global engineering and manufacturing company, is expanding into Broken Arrow.

McElroy will adapt a 173,000-square-foot facility that it purchased from oil field services company Baker Hughes, which last year announced it would close operations at 3000 N. Hemlock Circle in 2023.

McElroy Manufacturing President Chip McElroy acknowledged the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation’s help in finding a suitable campus in the city.

"They were instrumental from day one in helping us get through the door here after what had been a very daunting and difficult search over the previous year to find our next facility," McElroy said in a statement.

McElroy makes innovative fusion equipment for thermoplastic pipe installations and fintube equipment for air cooler and heat exchanger applications. It purchased the 22 acres from Baker Hughes for $16,090,000, according to property records.

“We are pleased to announce this facility is going to become McElroy Manufacturing’s fourth campus in the greater Tulsa area," Chip McElroy said. "We are humbled by our growth through the years but could not be more excited to have the opportunity to call Broken Arrow home for this facility. ... We are a quiet force that happens to be the worldwide leader in the products that we build."

Roughly 100 people are expected to be working in the Broken Arrow facility when it opens in mid-2024, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the company. Committed to keeping McElroy local, the family said 100 additional jobs are expected to be created within the next three to five years.

McElroy Manufacturing began in Art McElroy’s Tulsa garage in 1954. The firm, which also has two sites in north Tulsa and another in east Tulsa, will begin reconfiguring the Broken Arrow facility in the coming months as Baker Hughes winds down its operations.

"We will miss our Baker Hughes family because they were in our community for 38 years," Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee said in a statement. "But we are so excited about their partnership with McElroy and the new job opportunities it will bring to our city and look forward to celebrating your 70th anniversary."

Michael Spurgeon is Broken Arrow's city manager.

"To have the McElroy family here in Broken Arrow is a tremendous honor, so, on behalf of the 116,000 residents, all city employees, everyone here is looking forward to a long-lasting relationship with your family," he said. "Many years ago, we made the strategic decision that our manufacturing operations would remain in this part of Oklahoma. We have not wavered from that decision by any stretch of the imagination."

